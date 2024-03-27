Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,775 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $361.68 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

