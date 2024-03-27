FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $66.11 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 610,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,113,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 689,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,943,000.

Shares of TLH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 137,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,972. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

