Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,372,066 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,372,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,105,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 39.5% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after buying an additional 225,134 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after buying an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,517. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.