LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

