LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 460.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 174,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 1,757,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

