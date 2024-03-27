LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv
Fiserv Stock Performance
FI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.20. 806,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.90.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.