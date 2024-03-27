LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.20. 806,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

