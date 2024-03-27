JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.72. 287,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

