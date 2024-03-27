LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys New Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

