757 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $330.56. 255,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $334.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

