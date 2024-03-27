Courier Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.63. 205,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,240. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.