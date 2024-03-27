Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 23,161 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,161 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,951. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $289.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

