Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.9 %

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,585. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

