Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $142,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

