Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,500,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.49. 43,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,076. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $235.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

