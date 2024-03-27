Courier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 311,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,778. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

