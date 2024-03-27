Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $511.50 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.19 and a 200 day moving average of $571.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

