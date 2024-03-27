First National Corp MA ADV Buys 79 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,394,945 shares of company stock worth $648,755,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $5.38 on Wednesday, hitting $490.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.