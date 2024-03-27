Bank of Finland Sells 505,063 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Finland cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 26.3% of Bank of Finland’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of Finland owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $368,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.83. 2,474,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.