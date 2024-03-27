Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.68 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.99 billion and $3.68 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00135892 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008775 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,641,486,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
