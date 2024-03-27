tomiNet Price Hits $0.79 (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $86.19 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 136,365,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,075,863 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 136,365,193.5182553 with 109,075,863.8328843 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.83054729 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $19,470,851.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

