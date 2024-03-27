Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 268,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

