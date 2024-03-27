AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. 4,942,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,387. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

