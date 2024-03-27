IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548,771. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

