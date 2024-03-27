Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $175.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

