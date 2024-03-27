Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. 469,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,019. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

