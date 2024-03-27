Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.78. 484,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.63 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

