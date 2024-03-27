Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $271.12. The stock had a trading volume of 574,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,341. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

