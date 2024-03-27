Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,228.00. 31,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,078. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $711.69 and a 52 week high of $1,238.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,000.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

