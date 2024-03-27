Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Up 8.5%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 173,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 706,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $633.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

