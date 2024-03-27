Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 11.1%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 2,283,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,788,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 1,334,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

