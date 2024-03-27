SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $66.66. Approximately 413,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,554,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after buying an additional 524,476 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,364,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,644,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

