agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 5% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.24. 475,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,132,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

