Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Up 4.9%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)'s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 770,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,948,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

