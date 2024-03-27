RH (NYSE:RH) Trading 4.7% Higher

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.97 and last traded at $299.78. 223,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 507,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.08.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at RH

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.78 and a 200-day moving average of $268.87.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.