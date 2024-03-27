Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.44. 507,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,260,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.