Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Up 4.1%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 134,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,392,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

