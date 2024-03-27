Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

