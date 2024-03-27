Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.69. 3,872,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,868,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,195 shares of company stock worth $5,276,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 2,804.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

