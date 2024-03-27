Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Down 4.4%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.25 and last traded at $134.92. 156,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 849,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,055 shares of company stock worth $49,891,073. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,485 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

