Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 3.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.88. 1,696,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,757,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Affirm Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

