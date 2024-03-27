ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 384,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,776,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACM Research Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $538,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,572 over the last 90 days. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

