MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 384,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 659,196 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $9.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

