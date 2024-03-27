Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. 388,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

