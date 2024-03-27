Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,881 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,613. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

