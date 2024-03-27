Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,859,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,284 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $13.60.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,088 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 278,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,318,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

