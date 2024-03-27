Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $284.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

