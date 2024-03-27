TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ TOMZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 8,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,773. The company has a market cap of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.