Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,697. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

