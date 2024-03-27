RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the February 29th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 182,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,775. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

