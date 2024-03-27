Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

LITP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 8,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,633. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.79% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

